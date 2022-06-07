Michelin-Starred Chef Inks Lease in Boca Raton

A Michelin-starred chef is coming to Boca Raton.

Fabio Trabocchi signed a 7,000-square-foot lease at PEBB Enterprises’ Restaurant Row development, the developer announced.

SEE ALSO: Raytheon Technologies Moving Global HQ to Arlington

Originally from the Marche region on Italy’s Adriatic Coast, Trabocchi opened his flagship restaurant, Fiola, in Washington, D.C., 11 years ago. The restaurant now has a Michelin star, one of the most prestigious awards in the restaurant industry.

In Boca Raton, the Italian chef, along with partner David Murphy, will open Fiolina Pasta House, an eatery specializing in homemade pasta, in the second quarter of 2023.

Restaurant Row, a 22,500-square-foot development, is still under construction. Last year, PEBB Entreprises bought a 2-acre vacant parcel for $2.35 million from CP Group. It’s located near 5355 Town Center Road, adjacent to Simon Properties’ Town Center at Boca Raton indoor mall.

Designed for four restaurants only, Restaurant Row is 75 percent leased. Joining Fiolina are Pubbelly Sushi and El Camino, popular mid-market restaurant chains in South Florida.

The Boca restaurant marks Trabocchi’s second venture in South Florida. In 2018, the Italian chef opened a Fiola location in Coral Gables, his first outside of the nation’s capital.

Michelin Guide is making further inroads in Florida. On Thursday, the French organization will announce the Sunshine State’s first winners.

Tom and Chas Prakas of Prakas & Co. represented PEBB in the Fiolina lease. The tenant’s brokers could not be reached for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.