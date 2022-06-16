Loudoun County Public Schools Increases Presence in Leesburg

Loudoun County Public Schools has signed a 11,760-square-foot lease at 900 Sycolin Road to house its digital division.

St. John Properties is the owner of the building, one of four that comprise the 17-acre Leesburg Tech Park in Leesburg, Va.

“The new [property] will be used by Loudoun County Public Schools to house its Department of Digital Information, which provides computer equipment and technology support to both teachers and students,” Matt Holbrook, regional partner, Virginia and Central Maryland for St. John Properties, told Commercial Observer. “Approximately 90 employees are expected to work at the building.”

The school system already leases 8,280 square feet of space at 960 Sycolin Road, also in Leesburg Tech Park, taking occupancy last fall, and also owns 1002 Sycolin Road, which is adjacent to the business park.

“We originally had plans to renovate the staff training center, an old school site in Ashburn, for our Department of Digital Information, but the cost was prohibitive and this lease was a more cost-efficient alternative,” Don Treanor, executive director of facilities for the school system, said in a prepared statement. “Adding a third space within walking distance makes sense logistically and simplifies communication and overall synergies.”

900 Sycolin Road features 16-foot ceiling heights, dock and drive-in rear loading and a free surface parking lot. Nearby amenities, such as shopping and dining options, and immediate access to major highways are significant draws, Holbrook added.

Danny Foit, leasing representative with St. John Properties, represented the landlord in the deal. There was no broker involvement for the tenant.

