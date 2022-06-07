Los Angeles-based multifamily builder Local Development has filed plans to construct a seven-story, 136-unit apartment building in L.A.’s Mid-Wilshire neighborhood.

If approved, construction at 5101-5125 West Pico Boulevard is expected to begin in the first half of 2024. The apartments would rise near South Redondo Boulevard two blocks south of San Vicente Boulevard.

“There is significant demand for housing in this area of Los Angeles,” Jason Grant, founder of Local Development, said in a statement. “We also believe this building will help attract more residential development and local businesses to the neighborhood.”

Designed by Lahmon Architects, the project calls for a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences. The majority of the project will be market-rate rentals, with 13 units reserved for tenants with extremely low incomes. Amenities will include a pool on the podium level with outdoor BBQs and cabanas, a fitness center, a business center, a two-story clubhouse, a rooftop deck, a dog run with washing station, and package-receiving lockers.

