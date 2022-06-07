New Data Center Coming to Los Angeles

Prime Data Centers, a data center developer and operator, is building a three-story data center in the small city of Vernon, Calif., just south of Downtown Los Angeles.

The development is entitled for a 261,000-square-foot powered shell data center intended for a single tenant. The new facility on 4.5 acres is available for pre-lease. Prime plans to complete the facility by the last quarter of 2023, with tenant move-in targeted for early 2024.

“As our first data center development in Southern California, this bolsters our strong presence across the rest of the state,” Nicholas Laag, CEO and founder of Prime Data Centers, said in a statement. “Los Angeles is a thriving global connectivity market, and our new hyperscale Vernon data center will be right in the middle of it all.”

The data center will include a 49.5MVA substation and will deliver up to 33MW of power, as well as office, storage, staging areas and onsite parking. It will provide wholesale dark fiber in volume to five of the central data center hubs in Downtown L.A.: One Wilshire, 600 West Seventh Street, 530 West Sixth Street, 900 North Alameda, and 818 West Seventh Street.

Vernon is among the smallest cities in the state by population with fewer than 250 residents, but it’s the third-largest industrial submarket in L.A. County with 62.1 million square feet. Major warehouse landlords like Rexford Industrial Realty and Prologis own sizable portfolios in Vernon for last-mile fulfillment and manufacturing tenants.

