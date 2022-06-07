Tech company Kaseya is expanding in Miami’s Brickell district — again.

The firm, an IT manager and security software provider, inked a 42,872-square-foot lease at 800 Brickell.

The deal comes only three months after Kaseya tripled its footprint in the Miami neighborhood. In March, the company signed a 64,716-square-foot lease at 777 Brickell, adding to its 35,000-square-foot office at 701 Brickell.

With almost 150,000 square feet leased in Brickell, Kaseya is the district’s largest tenant, said Cushman & Wakefield’s Tony Jones, who represented the company.

“Kaseya continues to grow exponentially, and we are excited to further expand our footprint in Brickell with this additional space to accommodate our burgeoning workforce,” Fred Voccola, Kaseya’s CEO, said in a statement.

The company, whose global headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland, has offices in more than 20 countries. It plans to hire 1,100 employees worldwide with nearly half of its new workforce to be based in Miami.

Because of the company’s desire to stay in Brickell and the lack of availability in the district, Kaseya will split its U.S. headquarters across the three buildings, Jones said.

At 800 Brickell, Kaseya will occupy the top three floors of the 15-story building. The deal gives the firm signage rights, visible from the corner of 8th Street and Brickell Avenue. It plans to move in either during the first or second quarter of 2023 following a build-out. The length of lease is about a decade long and the asking rent stood at $60 per square foot.

The lease brings the 419,174-square-foot property to 97 percent leased, according to Colliers, the brokerage that represented the landlord, Gatsby Florida. The brokers who worked on the investor’s behalf were Stephen Rutchik, Tom Farmer and Tyler de la Pena.

Gatsby Florida bought the office building for $125.5 million in 2019, according to property records. It renovated the lobby, common areas and bathrooms as well as expanded the property’s ground-floor portion to Brickell Avenue.

