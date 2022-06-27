Greystone Appoints Hafize Gaye Erkan as CEO

Greystone has appointed Hafize Gaye Erkan as its chief executive officer, effective immediately. Her executive responsibilities will commence in September. Erkan reports to Steve Rosenberg, who will continue to serve as the executive chairman of the board.

“I am thrilled to welcome Gaye to our firm to drive the next generation of investment and creation as we pursue strategic growth opportunities, both organically and through acquisitions,” Rosenberg said. “She is an inspiring and visionary leader with a successful track record in financial benefits spanning two decades. She shares our ideals of caring for employees, partners, and clients and giving back to our communities, and I am excited to partner with her to lead Greystone into a new phase of growth.”

Erkan most recently served as Co-CEO, president and board member at First Republic Bank, where she helped deliver growth in wealth management, deposits and total assets. Prior to that, Erkan was the head of financial institutions group analytics and strategies for Goldman Sachs, where she worked for nearly a decade advising financial institution boards of directors and executive management teams.

“I am honored to become CEO at this exciting moment in Greystone’s history and to serve our clients, partners and dedicated colleagues,” Erkan said in prepared remarks. “I look forward to utilizing my expertise in banking and wealth management to expand Greystone into new areas of financial services and build on the company’s strong foundation in real estate finance.”

Erkan and Rosenberg plan to now work closely on a two-part joint vision for the next phase of Greystone’s growth, according to a release.

That vision includes accelerating Greystone’s core commercial and multifamily real estate lending and capital markets business through investments in technology, operations and people. It also includes a continued commitment to Greystone’s strategic joint venture with Cushman & Wakefield.

Furthermore, to leverage Greystone’s client-centric approach, they will expand the business further to incorporate adjacent financial services, including expanded lending products, private wealth management and fintech fund management. Erkan and Rosenberg also have plans to explore private banking and residential mortgage lending opportunities.

Emily Fu can be reached at efu@commercialobserver.com.