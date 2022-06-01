Law Firm and Private Bank Renew Leases in Miami’s Brickell

A law firm downsizes while a private bank relocates, both inking seven-year deals, in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Robert Allen Law inked a 6,000-square-foot lease at The Four Seasons Office Tower, according to a source familiar with the deal.

The law firm is retaining its office on the 14th floor but shaved 2,000 square feet from its footprint. The asking rent stood at $60 a square foot, full service.

The mixed-use tower, owned by Millennium Partners, sits at the southern end of Miami’s financial district at 1441 Brickell Avenue. Besides the office component, the 690,000-square-foot building features 186 residential apartments, 221 luxury guest rooms and 84 condo hotel rooms.

Newmark’s Clay Sidner and Jeremy Hakala, who represented the tenant, declined to comment. A representative for Millennium Partners did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also in Brickell, Peruvian bank Credicorp Capital is relocating from 801 Brickell Avenue to Sabadell Financial Center at 1111 Brickell Avenue, where it signed for 5,822 square feet.

The deal marks an expansion of 1,462 square feet. The asking rent stood at $62 a square foot, full service.

At the 30-story office building, owned by KKR and Parkway Property Investments, the bank will join hedge fund Millennium Management, which occupies 75,000 square feet.

Credicorp Capital’s broker, Clay Sidner, declined to comment. Parkway’s Phil Marchese represented the joint venture. A representative for Parkway did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Both deals, finalized over the last two months, span a little over seven years.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.