Floor & Décor Inks First Small-Scale Studio Lease in Tysons

Floor & Décor, an Atlanta-based retailer of hard-surface flooring, has laid a foundation in Tysons, Va.

The company has signed a 10-year, 11,327-square-foot lease at the Tysons Corner Retail Plaza, a three-building, 22,000-square-foot retail center, and has already opened for business. The rent was not disclosed.

An affiliate of the Maven Group, the landlord of the property, has owned the building for approximately three decades.

KLNB represented the tenant in the deal.

“The site offers direct visibility to Route 7 and has a great presence to all the traffic in Tysons at 495,” Brian Finkelstein, a principal at KLNB, told Commercial Observer.

The space was previously occupied by Petco and Office Depot prior to Floor & Décor’s occupancy.

The Floor & Decor studio offers samples for customers, and the opportunity to work one-on-one with expert design professionals. Typically, the company takes much larger spaces — 40,000 to 60,000 feet —a nd this is the first of what they call a design center, according to the company.

Located at 1929 Old Gallows Road, the new studio is just 13 miles from Washington, D.C., and is directly across from the Tysons Corner Center, a mall with hundreds of retailers.

Notable tenants at the property include 7-Eleven, The Vitamin Shoppe, District Chicken and Yardbird Outdoor Furniture.

KLNB’s John Meyer also represented Floor & Décor in the lease. It was not immediately clear who represented the landlord.

Requests for comment from the tenant were not immediately returned.

