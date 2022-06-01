Elon Musk to Tesla Employees: Get Back to the Office Full Time

Closing out a tough month for Tesla stock prices, CEO Elon Musk is putting his foot down on employees returning to the office full time.

The billionaire founder of the electric car company told leaders that white-collar workers must report to the office at least 40 hours a week, stating that Tesla’s blue-collar workforce puts in more time, Bloomberg reported Wednesday morning.

While most employees work a standard 40 hours a week in the United States, Musk reportedly sent supervisors an email with the subject line “Remote work is no longer acceptble” [sic]. The email stated that “anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers.”

Musk went on to explain that remote workers must return to a main Tesla office or a facility overseen by Tesla administrators, according to Bloomberg. “[It] must be a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state.”

From May 2 — when markets opened that Monday — to June 1, Tesla stock took about a 13 percent dive in price after the CEO paused negotiations to acquire social media platform Twitter for $44 billion, or $54.20 per share.

What’s more, shareholders at Twitter have sued Tesla, Twitter and Musk, accusing them of violating California corporate laws and engaging in market manipulation, according to CNBC.

They allege Musk used insider information to buy Twitter stock during the negotiation.

