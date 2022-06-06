DC’s Winmar Construction Finds New HQ in Reston

Winmar Construction, a Washington, D.C.-based general contracting firm, has inked a 7,000-square-foot lease in Reston, Va.

The company moved its corporate headquarters to 2100 Reston Parkway, a seven-story, approximately 170,000-square-foot office building owned by Moore & Associates. Winmar will maintain its office 20 miles away at 1010 Wisconsin Avenue in the District, as well.

Edge represented the tenant in the deal. The lease terms were not revealed.

“Winmar Construction made this corporate move to fuel its growing and expanding business strategy targeting construction contracts based across the entire Washington, D.C., region,” Scott Mendelson, partner and chief development officer for Edge, told Commercial Observer. “The building’s strategic location off major highways was the initial draw, and their interest grew stronger when the company realized the existence of the nearby amenities.”

The property was originally developed in 1988. Moore & Associates acquired the property in 2019 for $33 million, and initiated an improvement strategy that included upgrades to the main lobby, fitness center, conference facility and tenant lounge. It also added a new exterior tenant lounge.

The building offers access to Washington, D.C., and prominent Northern Virginia cities. It is near the Reston Town Center and the soon-to-open Silver Line Reston Town Center Metro station.

“2100 Reston Parkway provided every element and amenity important to Winmar Construction in its real estate search, and they are planning a best-in-class tenant build-out to showcase its capabilities,” Mendelson said. “The company’s close proximity to a major airport will simplify travel for its employees and clients in South Florida, and the walkable amenities will help attract and retain talent.”

Daniel Purrington of Moore & Associates represented the landlord in the lease.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.