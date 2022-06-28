Crossover Health Takes 7K SF at 101 Fifth Avenue

A primary care provider which builds and operates clinics for clients such as Meta, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft is opening a new space in the Flatiron District.

Crossover Health signed a five-year lease to take 7,000 square feet at The Eretz Group’s 101 Fifth Avenue and will renovate the fifth floor space to its liking to open a clinic in autumn, the company announced Monday.

SEE ALSO: Architecture Firm CannonDesign Moving to 17K SF at 300 East 42nd Street

Some of the other services Crossover will provide are physical therapy, chiropractic, mental health and health coaching. It currently has a health center at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, which is exclusive to Comcast NBCUniversal employees, and at 25 West 45th Street, where employees of multiple companies can access health services.

“Our continued investment in brick and mortar health centers, in addition to our virtual care network which is available in all 50 states, speaks to the hybrid future of care delivery,” Joe Ennesser, COO of Crossover Health, said in a statement.

While their network is national, Crossover operates 41 locations across 11 states across 198,000 square feet.

The asking rent was not disclosed by Crossover. The landlord and its brokers, Cushman & Wakefield, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Joseph Cybulski from CBRE brokered on behalf of the tenant.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.