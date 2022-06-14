Communication Firm Prosek Partners Leases 34K SF at 28 East 28th Street

June 14, 2022
28 East 28th Street. Photo: Neoscape

Prosek Partners has signed a 34,000-square-foot lease at 28 East 28th Street, where it will move its New York City headquarters in the fourth quarter of 2022, the landlord announced.

The communications firm — currently at 105 Madison Avenuesigned a 13-year lease for the entire 15th floor of the recently renovated, 800,000-square-foot 28 East 28th, formerly known as 63 Madison Avenue and owned through a joint venture between George Comfort & Sons, Jamestown and Loeb Partners Realty.

The asking rent was not disclosed.

“The recent upgrades to this building continue to be a huge draw, and this month’s Whole Foods grand opening on the ground floor will provide an additional convenience to Prosek and all of our valued tenants,” George Comfort CEO Peter S. Duncan, who handled the deal in-house along with colleagues Matt Coudert and Alex Bermingham, said in a statement.

Prosek Partners was represented by Barry Zeller, Jonathan Serko and Barry Garfinkle of Cushman & Wakefield, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

