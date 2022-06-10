The Meridian Group and Rockefeller Group, the developers behind the Boro Tower in Tysons, Va., have signed five companies this month to join the ranks of the office building.

Located at 8350 Broad Street, the 440,000-square-foot tower is part of The Boro, a mixed-use development that includes office, residential, retail, entertainment and open park space.

Combined, the new leases total 62,034 square feet.

In the largest of the leases, software company NetApp inked 24,057 square feet. The company was represented in the lease by Ben Plaisted and John Gasque of Savills.

Commercial real estate services giant CBRE has leased 24,108 square feet. The firm was represented by its own Meredith LaPier, Rob Faktorow and Meghan Walters.

Lukas, LaFuria, Lantor & Sachs, a telecommunications law firm, took 6,425 square feet. The firm was represented by Stephen Cloud, Kirk Boyd and Brian O’Shaughnessy with Transwestern.

MongoDB, a tech company, has inked 5,130 square feet. The firm was represented by John DiCamillo with CBRE.

Cboe Vest, an investment management firm, leased 2,314 square feet. The firm was represented by John DiCamillo with CBRE.

“We are proud to welcome five more prestigious companies and firms to Boro Tower,” Katie Yanushonis, senior vice president of The Meridian Group, said in a statement. “Boro Tower is now the world-class home to a variety of top organizations, companies and firms, and we could not be happier.”

In addition to the new leases, HII’s mission technologies division has expanded its presence at Boro Tower, adding 3,942 square feet to its space. The company was represented by CBRE in the deal.

Offering a vantage point on “The Hill,” the highest ground in Fairfax County, Boro Tower features views from the Blue Ridge Mountains to Downtown Washington.

The 20-story building is now 96 percent leased, with approximately 20,000 square feet of office space remaining.

The CBRE team of Terry Reiley, Brett Schweitzer, Rosanne Richards and Quinn Reiley represented the owners in all leases.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.