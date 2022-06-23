Adult Daycare Takes 10K SF in Morrisania

By June 23, 2022 1:28 pm
reprints
1100 Franklin Avenue. Photo: Tri State Commercial Realty

A local adult daycare chain has inked a lease for a new location in the South Bronx, according to its brokers.

Forever Young Daycare took 10,000 square feet at 1100 Franklin Avenue in Morrisania, at the corner of East 166th Street. Asking rent for the space was $27 a square foot, brokers at Tri State Commercial Realty told Commercial Observer, though the space ultimately rented for $25 a square foot. The lease is for ten years, with the option for a five-year extension.

SEE ALSO: Ticketing Platform TodayTix Relocating to 10K SF in Paramount Building

The organization, which provides services and activities for older adults with physical and cognitive impairments, has two other Bronx locations in Morris Heights and Mott Haven.

Tri State’s ​​Dov Bleich and Sam Hartstein represented both the landlord, Franklin Avenue Estates LLC, and the tenant in the transaction. The space had been on the market for several years, and Bleich said they were able to lease it after about six months of looking for a tenant. 

“It’s very refreshing to see vacancies from a few years on the market finally being leased,” said Bleich. “We’re happy to continue servicing the Bronx.” 

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.

 

, , , ,
1501 Broadway, also known as the Paramount Building.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Ticketing Platform TodayTix Relocating to 10K SF in Paramount Building

By Nicholas Rizzi
THE NEW CLASS A OFFICE IS SET FOR DINE BRANDS AT 10 WEST WALNUT IN OLD PASADENA.
Leases  ·  Office
Los Angeles

Dine Brands Signs 92K-SF Lease at LPC West’s New Pasadena Development

By Greg Cornfield
The narrow lobby at 625 Broadway is getting a unique mural painted on a wall of triangular metal blades.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Financial Services Firm Coast Inks 8K SF at 625 Broadway

By Celia Young