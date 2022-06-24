AdaptHealth Expands to 41K SF at 1185 Commerce in the Bronx

By June 24, 2022 1:37 pm
reprints
1185 Commerce Avenue in the Bronx. Photo: Google Street View

AdaptHealth, a provider of at-home medical equipment, has signed a 13,256-square-foot lease expansion at 1185 Commerce Avenue in the Bronx.

The new deal brings the company’s total footprint to encompass the entire 41,101-square-foot building, according to a report from Connect CRE.

SEE ALSO: Valley National Bank Takes 15K SF in Midtown South

Simone Development Companies Josh Gopan represented the landlord in-house while Cleva/Philips Real Estate Services negotiated on behalf of the tenant, according to Crain’s New York Business. Simone Development did not respond to a request for comment, andCleva/Philips declined to comment.

Gopan told Connect CRE that the property’s “ideal location,” high ceilings and “expansive outdoor space” were the reasons it decided to expand its presence at 1185 Commerce.

AdaptHealth specializes in respiratory devices such as CPAP machines for sleep apnea, oxygen therapy equipment and ventilators. The company also supplies mobility devices, breast pumps and equipment to treat conditions such as diabetes.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

, , , ,
245 Fifth Avenue.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Valley National Bank Takes 15K SF in Midtown South

By Celia Young
1501 Broadway, also known as the Paramount Building.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Ticketing Platform TodayTix Relocating to 10K SF in Paramount Building

By Nicholas Rizzi
1100 Franklin Avenue.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Adult Daycare Takes 10K SF in Morrisania

By Rebecca Baird-Remba