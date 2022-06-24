AdaptHealth Expands to 41K SF at 1185 Commerce in the Bronx

AdaptHealth, a provider of at-home medical equipment, has signed a 13,256-square-foot lease expansion at 1185 Commerce Avenue in the Bronx.

The new deal brings the company’s total footprint to encompass the entire 41,101-square-foot building, according to a report from Connect CRE.

Simone Development Companies’ Josh Gopan represented the landlord in-house while Cleva/Philips Real Estate Services negotiated on behalf of the tenant, according to Crain’s New York Business. Simone Development did not respond to a request for comment, andCleva/Philips declined to comment.

Gopan told Connect CRE that the property’s “ideal location,” high ceilings and “expansive outdoor space” were the reasons it decided to expand its presence at 1185 Commerce.

AdaptHealth specializes in respiratory devices such as CPAP machines for sleep apnea, oxygen therapy equipment and ventilators. The company also supplies mobility devices, breast pumps and equipment to treat conditions such as diabetes.

