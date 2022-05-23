Lidl and Onelife Fitness Set to Open at Upton Place

Upton Place, a $290 million mixed-use development underway in Washington, D.C., has snagged two noteworthy tenants.

Onelife Fitness inked a 54,745-square-foot lease, while grocery store Lidl has signed on for 28,960 square feet. Both plan to open in the fourth quarter of 2023 when the development, by Donohoe Development and Aimco, is slated to open.

This marks Lidl’s third D.C. location.

“We are happy to continue to expand our store network in the Washington metropolitan area,” a spokesperson for Lidl told Commercial Observer. “We are focusing on highly convenient locations that will make Lidl’s high quality and highly affordable groceries available to as many D.C. residents as possible. We are confident the store will be an excellent addition for the community.”

The site was previously an office building occupied by Fannie Mae. The development team is redeveloping the property into a 689-unit-residential building with 105,000 square feet of retail along Wisconsin Avenue.

“Redeveloping this property has allowed us to create vibrant spaces with amenities as the focal point,” Evan Weisman, president of Donohoe Development, said in a statement. “We are proud to have both [tenants] on board to shape Upton Place on Wisconsin into an attractive mixed-use destination and central gathering place for the community.”

Upton Place was represented by Bert Donohoe and Don Konz of Donohoe Real Estate Services in both deals. Lidl was represented by Brad Buslik of H&R Retail, while Onelife Fitness was self-represented.

Requests for comment from Onelife Fitness or the brokers were not immediately returned, while the development team referred back to its company announcement for comment.

