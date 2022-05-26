Consumer Reports is testing some new digs in Manhattan.

The nonprofit research and product testing organization signed a two-year lease for 8,189 square feet on the second floor of 675 Third Avenue to establish a satellite office in the borough, Commercial Observer has learned. Asking rents were $72 per square foot, according to landlord the Durst Organization.

SEE ALSO: Nonprofit Squash Club Nails Down FiDi Space at 100 Pearl

“This is a plug-and-play solution with furniture [and] a very high-end, forward-thinking trendy premises, which attracted Consumer Reports given that this is their first Manhattan-based office location,” said Durst’s Lauren Ferrentino, who handled the deal in-house for the landlord with Ashlea Aaron. “It has an open-ceiling concept, exposed concrete flooring [and] it’s very loft-like. … They chose the space to recruit talent.”

Yonkers-based Consumer Reports moved to its new offices on the northeast corner of 42nd Street and Third Avenue in April, after the deal closed in the first quarter of this year.

Its new offices were formerly occupied by Meet In Place, a meeting room provider that left the building in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the landlord. The company closed its spaces in the Big Apple and now has locations only in Tel Aviv, Israel, according to its website.

Consumer Reports joins Douglas Elliman Property Management, Gerner Kronick + Valcarcel Architects and the International Trademark Association at the 32-story building.

Consumer Reports did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.