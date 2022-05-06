Colliers Expands NYC Capital Markets Team With Hires From B6

Colliers has tapped Dylan Kane and Zach Redding from B6 Real Estate Advisors as managing directors in the firm’s growing New York Capital Markets group, Commercial Observer can first report.

Kane and Redding, who will be based in the firm’s Manhattan office, will focus on investment sales transactions along with debt and equity financings. The addition of Kane and Redding brings the Colliers New York Capital Markets Group to 12 professionals, compared to just two in summer 2020 when Peter Nicoletti took it over after arriving following a long stint at JLL. Nicoletti is now looking to double the team by the end of 2023.

“In order to really service our clients across the capital markets spectrum you have to have the right people on the ground,” Nicoletti told CO. “With the amount of volume we do, we need to put the right people in place.”

At B6 Real Estate Advisors, Kane and Redding completed several significant investment sales and financings across a number of commercial real estate asset classes. Some notable transactions included a $101 million sale of a mixed-use building at 576 Fifth Avenue and a $25 million refinancing of an office building at 2 Sound View Drive in Greenwich, Conn.

“The ability for one team to expertly lead the investment sale process while also placing debt and securing financing is rare,” John Gallagher, Colliers executive managing director and New York City market leader, said in a statement. “Dylan and Zach bring to Colliers diverse skill sets that are exactly the types of traits we emphasize at Colliers, and we look forward to working with them.”

In 2020, Redding was honored as the Real Estate Board of New York’s Most Promising Salesperson of the Year, and in 2019 he was selected by Commercial Observer as one of the Top 30 Sales & Leasing Professionals Under 30. He previously worked at Cushman & Wakefield and earned a bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University.

“Colliers has a deeply experienced team in New York and a unique structure that allows and encourages investment sales and debt and equity brokers to effectively work together,” Redding said in a statement. “The highly collaborative and forward-looking Colliers platform will provide us the ability to continue growing our business and capture additional market share in the debt and equity space.”

“Zach and I are thrilled to join this prestigious capital markets platform in New York, and we plan to leverage Colliers’ industry-leading resources and global footprint to continue providing best-in-class service to institutional-grade clients, on our way to becoming one of the top producing teams in the city,” said Kane.

Kane was selected as a 2021 Top Mortgage Broker by ConnectCRE and in 2019 was honored by Commercial Observer as one of the Top 25 Debt & Equity Professionals Under 35. Prior to working for B6 Real Estate Advisors, Kane had stints at Newmark and Bank of America. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.