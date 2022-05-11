Clark Construction Inks 128K-SF Lease in McLean

Clark Construction Group has inked a 128,000-square-foot lease at 7900 Westpark Drive, part of the Silverline Center in McLean, Va.

Developed by Brookfield Properties, the 563,352-square-foot Silverline Center consists of three buildings, a 12-story tower, a five-story atrium and a three-story terrace.

“The office will provide a bright, modern and open space that lends itself to innovation and collaboration,” a spokesperson for Clark told Commercial Observer. “As the region and the economy continues to grow, we are creating network offices that meet the needs of our clients, our projects and our employees. Renovations to modify the space to meet our needs are underway.”

The new office will supplement the company’s six other offices across the mid-Atlantic region and house Clark’s infrastructure, building and asset solutions teams, as well as Clark’s corporate departments.

“Continuing to serve the region and harnessing the wealth of opportunities and talent that spans from Baltimore to Richmond requires a network of strategic locations,” Robby Moser, CEO of Clark, said in a prepared statement. “We are delighted to expand our office footprint throughout the region to meet the needs of our business, better serve our communities, and provide greater opportunities for our team.”

According to the spokesperson, Clark is currently renovating the McLean space in preparation for occupancy this fall.

