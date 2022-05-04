Inland Empire Apartments Sell for $435K Per Unit

Thanks to the rise in suburban migration in Southern California, the Inland Empire’s multifamily market is outperforming the rest of the region, and out-of-state investors are tapping in.

Texas-based MAG Capital Partners has acquired Charlmont Village, a 55-unit townhome community, for $23.9 million, or about $434,545 per unit. That’s more than twice the median price per unit in the Inland Empire, which jumped 31.2 percent over the past year to $196,783 per unit.

MAG Capital plans to complete interior and exterior upgrades to the five-acre property at 1625 East G Street in the city of Ontario, about 35 miles east of Downtown Los Angeles. The gated community was completed in 1986 with a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes with private yards and attached two-car garages. The property also includes a swimming pool and clubhouse.

“It is no easy task finding good multifamily opportunities in Southern California,” Andrew Gi, principal at MAG Capital, said in a statement. “The community is in a well located and desirable neighborhood, and we look forward to bringing our vision to Charlmont Village.”

Judd Dunning of DWG Capital Group’s L.A. office structured the acquisition financing.

“Demand from investors to own multifamily assets in Southern California remains robust, and lending terms are competitive despite turmoil in the debt markets,” Dunning said.

