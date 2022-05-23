Nashville, Tenn.
Finance  ·  Construction
Tennessee

Madison Realty Capital Lends $23M on Nashville Resi Towers

By Andrew Coen
Finance
New York City

Maverick Buys $110M Note on Chetrit’s 34th Street Hotel 

By Cathy Cunningham
Southeast Retail Group's Jeremy Kral (left), Dana Dowsett (top right) and Eric Battistone (bottom right).
Finance  ·  Leases
South Florida

The Shopping Center Group Expands In Florida, Acquires Local Retail Brokerage

By Mark Hallum