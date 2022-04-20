Former Westchester General Hospital to Open Outpost Nearby

Keralty Hospital Miami, formerly known as Westchester General Hospital, is opening a 13,800-square-foot offshoot 2 miles away.

The hospital inked a lease at MedSquare Place, a newly completed medical office development in Westchester, 10 miles west of Miami, according to CBRE, which represented the landlord, a joint venture between AJP Ventures and Mas Group.

The location, which will open next year, will house an imaging center as well as parts of the cardiology and gastroenterology departments.

The deal comes six months after Keralty SAS, a Colombian health care company, bought the 78,000-square-foot hospital, whose property at 2500 SW 75th Avenue also boasts 248,000 square feet of parking and undeveloped land.

Keralty Hospital’s lease brings the 37,000-square-foot development to full occupancy, according to CBRE’s Gordon Messinger.

Other tenants at the site include Optum Care, which will open an 18,000-square-foot clinic this month, and First Choice Dental Implant Centers, which is leasing 2,850 square feet.

The development, which opened this year, is located a block from 87th Avenue at 9101 SW 24th Street.

RIPCO’s Justin Berryman, who represented the tenant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.