Waugh Chapel Business Park in Gambrills Adds Two Tenants

Waugh Chapel Business Park in Anne Arundel County is filling up fast.

Two building companies have taken a combined 23,826 square feet at the 24-acre park in Gambrills, Md. Albireo Energy, which specializes in building efficiency solutions, signed an 18,830-square-foot lease, and Annapolis Site Development, a general contractor, inked a 4,966-square-foot lease at 985 Waugh Chapel Way, a building which opened in 2019.

The 33,120-square-foot single-story flex building is part of the larger business center, owned by St. John Properties, which includes three buildings and spans 225,000 square feet.

The two companies plan to move in later this year.

“Both companies value Waugh Chapel Business Park’s strategic location within the Baltimore-Washington, D.C., corridor, which provides impeccable access to both new and existing customers,” Sean Doordan, St. John Properties’ executive vice president of leasing and acquisitions, told Commercial Observer. “This confirms our strategy of developing speculative, flexible buildings in locations that are surrounded by amenities.”

The building features 18-foot ceilings, docks or drive-in loading doors, and is surrounded by a free surface parking lot.

“We value our employees and their experience tremendously so, prior to conducting a regional search for new office space, we surveyed our team to map out where they live,” Vince Koren, Albireo Energy’s vice president and general manager, said in a prepared statement. “It was important not to stray too far from these data points and Waugh Chapel Business Park emerged as the most attractive option.”

Bill Jautze, who oversees leasing for St. John Properties, represented the landlord in both deals, while JLL’s Chris Coccaro represented Albireo Energy and Friend Commercial Real Estate’s Todd Bailey represented Annapolis Site Development in their respective leases.

Requests for further comment from the tenants were not immediately returned.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.