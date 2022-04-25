Verition Bets Big on Manhattan With 28K SF at 245 Park Avenue

Greenwich, Conn.-based hedge fund Verition Fund Management has relocated its New York City office and more than quadrupled its footprint in one fell swoop.

The firm took 38,000 square feet on the 35th floor of HNA Group’s 245 Park Avenue, a sizable increase from the 8,500 square feet it leased nearby at 230 Park Avenue, Bloomberg reported.

With the new office up and running as of Monday morning, the hedge fund, co-founded by Nick Maounis and Josh Goldstein, is offering its workers a full kitchen, lunch room, ample work areas and high ceilings with the new location, according to Bloomberg.

Verition did not respond to a request for comment and it is unclear who brokered the deal.

The company Bloomberg reported, has greatly expanded its workforce since the pandemic began, bringing on an additional 100 people organization-wide and their total headcount to 275.

Verition joins private equity firm Midocean Partners, the U.S. headquarters of French bank Societe Generale and alternative asset manager Ares Capital in the 1.7 million-square-foot 245 Park.

