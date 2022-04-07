Studs Expands at 594 Broadway

Friends, New Yorkers, countrymen, lend me your earlobes.

Ear-piercing and earring brand Studs is remaining in its home, with a seven-year lease for 10,524 square feet on the second floor of 594 Broadway in SoHo, according to landlord GFP Real Estate.

The retailer has occupied an office in the 1898-built building, formally known as the Lyons Building, since 2020 and has nine other locations across the United States, according to GFP.

Studs started small with a 1,767-square-foot lease in the building between Prince and East Houston streets then moved to a bigger space, but rapid growth has forced it to work with GFP for more wiggle room, according to the landlord.

“Studs is a great example of how we work closely with tenants at 594 Broadway as they grow and need to expand quickly,” Donna Vogel, senior managing director of GFP, said in a statement.

Vogel negotiated the lease in-house for GFP Real Estate while the tenant did not use a broker.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.