SpotMap Leases 7K SF at 176 Grand Street in Little Italy

By April 1, 2022 9:49 am
176 Grand Street in Little Italy. Photo: PropertyShark

SpotMap, the company that owns the social networking app Fam, has signed a 7,147-square-foot lease at 176 Grand Street in Little Italy, tenant broker Lee & Associates NYC announced.

This will be the company’s first New York City outpost and the company is already occupying the space, according to a representative for Lee NYC.

Dennis Someck and Justin Myers of Lee NYC represented SpotMap in the negotiations while Janet Liff of Liff & Co handled it for the landlord, Split Rail Holdings. The length of the lease and the asking rent were not disclosed.

“As a fast-growing tech company, they had a need for office space that was inspiring, innovative and functional,” Someck said in a statement. “Though the Fam app relies heavily on virtual interactions, we’re excited to have advised their team and found a space that incorporates their needs and offers a great in-person experience.”

Liff & Co did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 1901 Little Italy building is six stories with seven residential units, according to StreetEasy, with the ground floor recently serving as an electrical supply store.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

