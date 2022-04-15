The New York French American Charter School (NYFACS) snagged 13,500 square feet to open a second school in the former home of the Alhambra Ballroom in West Harlem, Commercial Observer has learned.

The lease covers the entire third floor of the six-story 2108-2118 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, known for its history as a vaudeville theater visited by jazz icons Billie Holiday and Duke Ellington, according to Helmsley Spear, whose team of Brett Zelner and Dawn Chartoff represented NYFACS in the deal. The firm did not disclose the asking rent in the 15-year lease.

NYFACS will have its own dedicated ground-floor entrance at the property between West 126th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, which will open in time for the fall 2022 school year, according to Helmsley Spear. The space will be equipped with classrooms, administrative offices and a cafeteria in the more than 100-year-old building.

“This facility is a great educational asset to the Harlem community and the entire city,” Kent Swig, Helmsley Spear’s founder, said in a statement.

NYFACS was founded in 2010 to serve the city’s francophone community by educating its students in both French and English. Its other location, at 311 West 120th Street, is just six blocks away from its new space, where it will sit above the Shop Fair Supermarket.

The former vaudeville theater became the Alhambra Ballroom wedding venue after the Great Depression forced the performance space to close, CO reported. When its current landlord, Jem Realty Management, purchased the space for $21.5 million in 2014, it moved the wedding venue to the top floor.

CBRE’s Paul Walker represented Jem Realty in the deal. ​​NYFACS, Jem Realty and CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

