Lattice Takes 42K SF Off Namely’s Hands at 195 Broadway

Lattice, a human resources firm, has signed a 41,937-square-foot sublease to move to 195 Broadway.

Lattice inked a nearly three-and-a-half-year deal with Namely, another company providing outsourced HR services, to relocate its New York City headquarters to the 11th floor of the L&L Holding Company-owned building in Lower Manhattan, according to subtenant broker Avison Young. Asking rent was $45 per square foot.

“At Lattice, we’re evolving the way we think about our office spaces, from traditional rows of desks to collaboration space designed for connection and community,” Jamie Edwards, global workplace experiences manager at Lattice, said in a statement. “We needed our new space to enable us to focus on connection and are thrilled that Raise and Avison Young were able to find us a location that meets our new world of work while we continue to grow our team.”

Avison Young’s Brooks Hauf, Peter Johnson and Leah Zafra brokered the deal on behalf of Lattice alongside Bryan Emanuel and John Diepenbrock of ​​Raise Commercial Real Estate. Namely was represented by Steve Rotter, Brett Harvey, Justin Haber and Kyle Riker of JLL.

“Given the shifting COVID landscape, combined with the evolution of work, we’ve been very strategic when making decisions,” Emanuel said in a statement. “We worked exceptionally hard to revise and adapt our planning, and [Edwards’] leadership on behalf of Lattice, allowed us to embody the ‘Four C’s’ — community, commutable, conference rooms and cost. Our goal to deliver an employee experience where the Lattice team felt happy, healthy and safe, was met with this space.”

Namely moved to 195 Broadway in 2015 and later expanded to occupy 83,919 square feet there, as Commercial Observer previously reported. JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

