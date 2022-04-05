Luxury Denim Brand Ksubi to Open in Miami’s Design District

Looking for new jeans? Denim brand Ksubi is coming to Miami’s Design District.

The Australian company, whose jeans typically cost $200, signed a 2,250-square-foot lease at 74 Northeast 40th Street, a single-tenant property.

The tenant is expected to open this fall, but has yet to pin down an opening date, said InHouse Commercial’s Jared Robins, who represented the landlord, ASG Equities.

The broker declined to divulge the length of lease. The tenant’s broker, Robin Zendell, who runs an eponymous brokerage that specializes in luxury retail, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Due to a lack of retail inventory, we are seeing the Miami Design District expand in all directions,” Robins said. The asking rents at the Ksubi-leased building stood at $180 a foot, triple net.

The one-story property, while inside the Design District, is not affiliated with Dacra’s Craig Robins, who masterminded the high-end shopping development, which has become a hotspot for luxury shopping in Miami.

The retail corridor of Ksubi’s upcoming store is just west of the Design District’s main drag, home to designer label Saint Laurent and the popular OTL coffee shop.

ASG Equities bought the building in 2015 for $14.6 million, according to property records. The New York-based investor owns other properties around the block, some of which are leased to high-end fashion brands Alo Yoga and Theory.

The Miami store will be Ksubi’s third. Its two other outposts are stationed on New York’s Greene Street and L.A.’s La Brea Avenue.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.