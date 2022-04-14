Health Conference Organizer Expands to 20K SF in Midtown

HLTH, a firm that organizes health care industry conferences, is more than doubling its space at 10 Grand Central by taking another 12,000 square feet, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company will grow its footprint from 7,000 to 19,000 square feet across the sixth and seventh floors when it moves into its expansion in September, according to the landlord, Marx Realty. Asking rent was $72 per square foot in the seven-year deal.

HLTH first relocated from 90 Park Avenue to the 36-story 10 Grand Central at East 44th Street and Third Avenue in 2019, just before Marx finished a renovation that added a new lobby and lounge.

The landlord also developed a “signature scent” pumped through the building’s air ducts that has “leather and wood scents with a touch of jasmine and lemon,” said Craig Deitelzweig, president and CEO of Marx, in a statement. Apparently, tenants can’t get enough of the smell as Marx signed another 15,000 square feet of smaller leases at the property recently.

“HLTH’s significant expansion, along with the building’s brisk leasing activity, is a testament to the appeal of our game-changing hospitality-infused office design sensibility,” Deitelzweig said.

The firm closed on the deal two weeks ago and will replace flexible office provider Blackfield, which did not renew its lease for the space in December 2021, according to the landlord. HLTH will join investment adviser Family Management Corp., real estate technology company Kasa Living and the Mediterranean restaurant CAVA.

JLL’s Mitchell Konsker, Benjamin Bass, Kip Orban, Carlee Palmer and Thomas Swartz handled the deal for Marx. HLTH did not have a broker.

Representatives for JLL and HLTH did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

