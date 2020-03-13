Hedge Fund Moves Down The Block to 10 Grand Central

Hedge fund Rubric Capital is heading to 10 Grand Central in Midtown East, landlord Marx Realty announced this week.

The financial manager inked a seven-year deal for 5,800 square feet on the 16th floor of the 36-story building at East 44th Street and Third Avenue. Asking rent for the space was $88 a square foot.

Rubric Capital is moving from its current space up the block at 767 Third Avenue, on the corner of East 48th Street.

JLL’s Cynthia Wasserberger, Sam Seiler, David Kleiner, and Carlee Palmer represented the landlord in the transaction, while Rubric Capital was represented by Cushman & Wakefield.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rubric Capital to 10 Grand Central,” said Marx CEO Craig Deitelzweig in prepared remarks. “This hedge fund joins a truly remarkable roster of tenants that includes well-known firms representing industries ranging from media and technology to financial and business service entities.”

Marx recently finished revamping the Ely Jacques Kahn-designed property with a hotel-inspired tenant lounge, a new lobby and a new entrance. Several tenants have signed leases in the building over the last year, including ad tech firm ZEFR, data engineering company Crux Informatics and insurer MassMutual.