DC Law Firm Relocating, Expanding to District Center

By April 18, 2022 3:53 pm
reprints
555 12th Street. Photo: Savills

Law firm Barnes & Thornburg is moving to a new home in Washington, D.C., to accommodate its growth, Commercial Observer has learned. 

The expanding law firm has signed a 13-year lease to take the top floor at District Center at 555 12th Street NW in downtown D.C., owned by a joint venture between MetLife Investment Management and Norges Bank Investment Management.

SEE ALSO: Celebrity Jewelry Designer and Luxury Bedding Company Coming to Bal Harbour Shops

Savills represented Barnes & Thornburg in the 35,037-square-foot relocation, which is approximately 6,000 square feet bigger than its current space at 1717 Pennsylvania Avenue NW. The deal also affords the law firm the option to add more adjoining space in the future. 

“The appeal was it was contiguous on a single floor with ample room for future growth,” Jon Glass, corporate managing director at Savills, told CO. “The building offers first-class amenities including fitness center, conference center and rooftop terrace, and the top floor offers great views.”

District Center includes a lobby lounge, an 8,957-square-foot fitness facility and a rooftop lounge featuring 3,391 square feet of enclosed conference space.

The law firm will be moving into the building on Jan. 1, 2023.

“The 12th floor office space will allow us to further develop a collaborative work environment favorable to the success and well-being of our lawyers, team and clients,” Roscoe Howard, the firm’s Washington, D.C., office managing partner, said in a prepared statement.  

Joining Glass on the deal was Gary Stein, a vice chairman and co-regional manager in D.C. for Savills, while Stream Realty PartnersMatt Pacinelli, Andy Eichberg, John Klinke and Josh Kreider represented ownership.

Requests for comment from the tenant and owner were not immediately returned.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

, , , , , , , ,
CENTRAL VALLEY, NY - NOVEMBER 17: A person carries bags from Frette at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets shopping mall on November 17, 2019 in Central Valley, New York. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Corbis via Getty Images)
Leases  ·  Retail
Florida

Celebrity Jewelry Designer and Luxury Bedding Company Coming to Bal Harbour Shops

By Julia Echikson
Finback Brewery
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Finback Brewery Opening Third NYC Outpost in Long Island City

By Nicholas Rizzi
601 Lexington Avenue.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Blackstone Expands by 200K SF at 601 Lexington Avenue

By Mark Hallum