DC Law Firm Relocating, Expanding to District Center

Law firm Barnes & Thornburg is moving to a new home in Washington, D.C., to accommodate its growth, Commercial Observer has learned.

The expanding law firm has signed a 13-year lease to take the top floor at District Center at 555 12th Street NW in downtown D.C., owned by a joint venture between MetLife Investment Management and Norges Bank Investment Management.

Savills represented Barnes & Thornburg in the 35,037-square-foot relocation, which is approximately 6,000 square feet bigger than its current space at 1717 Pennsylvania Avenue NW. The deal also affords the law firm the option to add more adjoining space in the future.

“The appeal was it was contiguous on a single floor with ample room for future growth,” Jon Glass, corporate managing director at Savills, told CO. “The building offers first-class amenities including fitness center, conference center and rooftop terrace, and the top floor offers great views.”

District Center includes a lobby lounge, an 8,957-square-foot fitness facility and a rooftop lounge featuring 3,391 square feet of enclosed conference space.

The law firm will be moving into the building on Jan. 1, 2023.

“The 12th floor office space will allow us to further develop a collaborative work environment favorable to the success and well-being of our lawyers, team and clients,” Roscoe Howard, the firm’s Washington, D.C., office managing partner, said in a prepared statement.

Joining Glass on the deal was Gary Stein, a vice chairman and co-regional manager in D.C. for Savills, while Stream Realty Partners’ Matt Pacinelli, Andy Eichberg, John Klinke and Josh Kreider represented ownership.

Requests for comment from the tenant and owner were not immediately returned.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.