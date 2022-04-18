Celebrity Jewelry Designer and Luxury Bedding Company Coming to Bal Harbour Shops

By April 18, 2022 7:03 pm
CENTRAL VALLEY, NY - NOVEMBER 17: A person carries bags from Frette at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets shopping mall on November 17, 2019 in Central Valley, New York. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Corbis via Getty Images) Photo: Gary Hershorn/Corbis via Getty Images

The Bal Harbour Shops, one of the swankiest malls in the country, is slated to welcome a luxury jewelry designer and an Italian bedding brand, public documents show. 

Frette, which produces sheets that cost over $1,000, will open a store on the third floor of the three-story mall. The company has one other boutique in South Florida, inside the Sawgrass Mall

SEE ALSO: DC Law Firm Relocating, Expanding to District Center

Brazilian jewelry designer Ara Vartanian, another newcomer to the Bal Harbour Shops, will open next door to Frette. Celebrities, including Madonna, Kate Moss, and Mindy Kaling, have donned Vartanian’s designs. 

A spokesperson for the Whitman Family Development, which owns the shopping complex, said both stores were scheduled to open in September.

Another jewelry designer, Maria Tash, planted permanent roots at the mall. The brand, which opened a pop-up in August 2021, renewed its lease for a permanent store at its current location, a 3,300-square-foot boutique on the second floor. The New York-based brand specializes in piercings and earrings, which have graced the ears of Rihanna, Beyonce and Gwyneth Paltrow

La Perla, the famed high-end lingerie brand, renewed its deals for two outposts, which it has leased since at least 2015. The second-floor store houses the women’s wear, while the one on the third floor holds the menswear line.

Other store openings in the works include Roberto Cavalli, Bally and a Fendi expansion. 

The Bal Harbour Shops spans 463,477 square feet at 9700 Collins Avenue, just north of Miami Beach. It’s undergoing a 340,387-square-foot expansion that’s scheduled to be completed in 2024. The outdoor mall, lined with tropical vegetation, boasts stores from the most reputable fashion houses, such as Chanel, Gucci and Prada

Representatives for all the fashion companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

