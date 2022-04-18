The Bal Harbour Shops, one of the swankiest malls in the country, is slated to welcome a luxury jewelry designer and an Italian bedding brand, public documents show.

Frette, which produces sheets that cost over $1,000, will open a store on the third floor of the three-story mall. The company has one other boutique in South Florida, inside the Sawgrass Mall.

Brazilian jewelry designer Ara Vartanian, another newcomer to the Bal Harbour Shops, will open next door to Frette. Celebrities, including Madonna, Kate Moss, and Mindy Kaling, have donned Vartanian’s designs.

A spokesperson for the Whitman Family Development, which owns the shopping complex, said both stores were scheduled to open in September.

Another jewelry designer, Maria Tash, planted permanent roots at the mall. The brand, which opened a pop-up in August 2021, renewed its lease for a permanent store at its current location, a 3,300-square-foot boutique on the second floor. The New York-based brand specializes in piercings and earrings, which have graced the ears of Rihanna, Beyonce and Gwyneth Paltrow.

La Perla, the famed high-end lingerie brand, renewed its deals for two outposts, which it has leased since at least 2015. The second-floor store houses the women’s wear, while the one on the third floor holds the menswear line.

Other store openings in the works include Roberto Cavalli, Bally and a Fendi expansion.

The Bal Harbour Shops spans 463,477 square feet at 9700 Collins Avenue, just north of Miami Beach. It’s undergoing a 340,387-square-foot expansion that’s scheduled to be completed in 2024. The outdoor mall, lined with tropical vegetation, boasts stores from the most reputable fashion houses, such as Chanel, Gucci and Prada.

