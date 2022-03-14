Waldon Studio Acquired by Michael Graves Architecture

Princeton, N.J.-based Michael Graves Architecture has acquired Waldon Studio Architects (WSA), which has offices in Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Columbia, Md.

The move will give Michael Graves a foothold in the mid-Atlantic region and allow it to leverage Walden Studio’s expertise in a variety of building types.

“The Michael Graves and Waldon Studio teams complement each other not only in terms of design approach and extensive market sector knowledge, but via shared values as well, particularly when it comes to our devotion to innovation, commitment to quality, and dedication to client service,” Joe Furey, president and CEO of Michael Graves Architecture, told Commercial Observer.

Waldon Studio’s sector expertise in preservation, health care, and faith-based projects expands the firm’s building type expertise at a much larger scale, as well as gives the company a presence in Baltimore and D.C.

“The Maryland market offers an exciting, locally focused opportunity to expand the Michael Graves brand,” Furey said. “Typically, it’s harder for us to establish a presence in cities like Baltimore, for example, without a local connection, which Waldon Studio offers. Moving forward, we’re looking forward to working together on a national and international scale.”

Waldon has designed several notable projects throughout Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s 200,000-square-foot headquarters at 500 C Street SW in the District, and the redevelopment of the historic Hebrew Orphan Asylum at 2700 Rayner Avenue in West Baltimore; and the 9 East Mt. Royal Apartments in Baltimore. The firm also has an ongoing collaboration with the University of Maryland.

“The firm will continue to pursue projects in the region and the team members from Waldon will be actively involved in these efforts,” Furey said. “We are already pursuing several projects together and have been awarded two projects to date. In addition to the private sector clients, the larger team will give us stronger reach to federal clients such as FEMA and the Architect of the Capitol.”

The projects were not disclosed.

As part of the deal, Waldon Studio Architects’ founder and principal, Ravi Waldon, will serve as principal and head the firm’s faith-based sector. Additional Waldon Studio Architects principals and directors will be incorporated into the company’s organizational structure as principals of various practice sectors.

“At Waldon Studio Architects, our calling has always been to create and serve,” Waldon said. “When we met with Joe and his team, we felt an immediate sense of mutual respect and were impressed by [Michael Graves Architecture’s] culture of thoughtfulness. We’re excited to work together to broaden our horizons and present new and existing clients with excellent service and innovative design solutions.”

