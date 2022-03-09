Marketing Firm Bliss Group Relocating to Helmsley Building

Marketing communication firm The Bliss Group is moving to 26,000 square feet on the second floor of the Helmsley Building, Commercial Observer has learned.

Bliss signed a 10-year lease for space at the landmarked, 1.4 million-square-foot building at 230 Park Avenue, which straddles Park Avenue between East 45th and East 46th streets, according to landlord RXR. The asking rents in the building range from $70 to $100 per foot.

The firm expects to move this summer from its current offices at 500 Fifth Avenue. Its new office features extra-high ceilings and streetscape views plus building owner RXR is providing Bliss with a private entrance lobby on the Vanderbilt Avenue side of the building, according to the landlord.

There is also a 5,000 square-foot amenity center for tenants that includes a terrace.

While Bliss is based in New York, its parent company, The Next Practice Group, is located in Austin. The marketing company specializes in building health care, financial, business and professional services, technology and consumer sectors through storytelling and integrated marketing techniques.

Bliss was represented by Transwestern Real Estate Services’ Jason Burch, Rory Murphy, Patrick Heeg and Chase Gordon.

RXR was represented in-house by William Elder and Andrew Ackerman along with Newmark’s Brian Waterman, Scott Klau, Erik Harris, Zach Weil and Cole Gendels.

Representatives for Transwestern and Newmark did not respond to requests for comment.

Soon, a 61,000 square-foot block across the 31st, 32nd and the top 34th floor of 230 Park, that was once occupied by Cornelius Vanderbilt’s New York Central Railroad Company, will be on the market for the first time in nearly 30 years.

The Grand Central area is also coming to life as the pandemic recedes. Last year, RXR finalized 22 office and retail leases encompassing a total of 154,1000 square feet across its Grand Central portfolio, which along with 230 Park includes 237 Park Avenue, 450 Lexington Avenue, 340 Madison Avenue and 530 Fifth Avenue.

The tenant mix for the new deals include financial service groups, law firms, real estate, tech companies, medical and wellness tenants, an optical accessories company, and a fast-casual food location. Asking rents in the portfolio range from $68 to $100 per foot.