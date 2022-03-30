Specialty Dental Practice Adds Second Location in Columbia 

Columbia Center for Implants & Periodontics is expanding in Columbia, Md.

The four-doctor dental practice has inked a 4,485-square-foot lease at 10490 Little Patuxent Parkway, a six-story, 115,000-square-foot office building owned by The Howard Hughes Corporation.

This marks the tenant’s second location in Howard County, joining its original home at 6395 Dobbin Road in Columbia.

Lee & Associates-Maryland represented the tenant, which specializes in dental implant placement, full-mouth reconstruction and periodontal plastic surgery.

“With all of the new development in the downtown Columbia area, this was a perfect opportunity for a prominent second location for them,” Marley Welsh, vice president for Lee & Associates-Maryland, told Commercial Observer. “The doctors were looking for a refreshed, high-end, state-of-the-art space to grow their business, serve more customers and to incorporate a training facility into a space that has excellent visibility and access.”

The practice is owned by Sanju Jose, Keyla Torres, Barry Peltzman and Andrew Chon.

“They were interested in the proximity to new development in the area,” Welsh said. “The space has a retail-like feel with direct-suite entry and a great signage opportunity.”

The property, also known as 60 Corporate Center, was constructed in 1999 and is in close proximity to The Mall in Columbia and other shopping areas and restaurants.

The dental group plans to open with approximately 20 employees in May. The site will also feature a teaching institution that will provide live streams of surgeries filmed directly from the operatory.

“Our practice has grown tremendously over the past four years and this new location will accommodate patient flow and enable us to establish a teaching institution and surgical training facility to serve the entire dental community,” Jose told CO. “As the only practice in Maryland that utilizes robotics as well as other state-of-the-art services, we now have the capacity to help more patients.”

Transwestern’s Alex Hancock and Patrick Crilley represented the landlord in the deal.

Requests for comment from the owner and brokers were not immediately returned.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.