Mental Health Practice MindWell NYC Signs 7K-SF Lease in Chelsea

An all-women group of clinicians providing individual and group therapy has inked a 6,762-square-foot lease at 80 Eighth Avenue, landlord GFP Real Estate announced.

MindWell NYC signed a seven-year lease for the space in the 20-story building, also known as the Banker’s Trust Company Building, GFP said, declining to disclose the asking rent.

“We wanted to create a comfortable setting for our clients to visit as we continue to expand our practice,” Rachel Hutt, co-founder of MindWell NYC, said in a statement. “80 Eighth Avenue is centrally located and offers convenient transportation options, making it easy for clients to reach us when they need to.”

MindWell NYC — which will move into the space in April — offers services to people suffering from anxiety, depression, eating disorders, fear of flying and trauma.

Joel Kubie and Dan Lolai of LSL Advisors represented the tenant while Matthew Mandell handled it in-house for GFP. LSL Advisors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mandell said the lease marks a departure from the pandemic-era norm of telehealth visits with clinicians, but MindWell NYC will to offer online help as well.

“With so many therapists shifting to remote sessions over the past two years, Mindwell NYC has decided to buck that trend by taking a sizable office so they can see their clients in person,” Mandell said in a statement.

