Le Labo Leases 16K SF in Williamsburg Building

Fragrance brand Le Labo signed on for 15,500 square feet of office space at 71 North 7th Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, landlord Largo Investments announced.

Le Labo plans to move into the newly constructed three-story building this summer, bringing the 21,000-square-foot development to full occupancy, a representative for Largo said.

Largo declined to provide the asking rent and the length of the lease.

Other recent deals in the building include Spear Physical Therapy, which took 2,500 square feet of retail space, and storage company Local Locker which took 3,500 square feet.

CBRE represented Largo in all of the deals at the location. It’s unclear who brokered the deal for Le Labo. A spokesperson for CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brooklyn is not a new market for the fragrance brand, founded by Fabrice Penot. In fact, it will be a relatively short journey from their current headquarters at 120 North 6th Street.

With 100 employees across its office and retail locations, Le Labo generates up to $20.5 million per year in sales.

