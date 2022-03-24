Greenbridge Nabs Last Crumb Lease in LA

Last Crumb, a popular Los Angeles-based gourmet cookie company, is taking a bite out of the historic Pasadena Star-News building and leasing the entire 7,500-square-foot fourth floor.

L.A.-based Greenbridge Investment Partners owns the Pasadena property and announced the lease agreement Thursday. Last Crumb’s new lease is a culinary space that recently housed Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts. The firm did not disclose asking rents.

SEE ALSO: iDC Logistics Takes 553K SF Near Busy US Ports

The four-story Star-News building was built in 1925 and renovated in 2000. It includes 82,500 square feet of office, retail and restaurant space at 525 East Colorado Boulevard in the heart of Pasadena’s financial district near the historic Pasadena Playhouse. It was designed by Joseph Blick and retains much of its original architecture.

Greenbridge principal Sean Hashem said the Star-News building is “incredibly versatile.”

“Any retail tenant will have access to heavy foot traffic of shoppers,” he said. “At the same time, the building’s previous occupants required substantial and reliable infrastructure and large-scale utilities that exceed the needs of not only culinary tenants, but the growing high-tech manufacturing industry.”

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.