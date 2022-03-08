JBG SMITH Bringing Outdoor Dining Destinations to National Landing

JBG SMITH has commenced construction on two retail destinations in National Landing, the future site of Amazon’s HQ2 in Arlington, Va.

Water Park, located at 1601 Crystal Drive, will become a 1.6-acre destination featuring 4,875 square feet of dining with a focus on local, women- and minority-owned businesses. There will be nine 300-square-foot restaurant kiosks, a 1,400-square-foot full-service restaurant and a terrace on top of a fountain water wall.

Water Park will also include a live performance stage, an interactive water feature, public art installations and a trailhead building adjacent to the Mt. Vernon Trail.

Part of the project, Dining in the Park will be situated in front of 2121 Crystal Drive. JBG SMITH will collaborate with chef Enrique Limardo and the Seven Restaurant Group team on Surreal, a dining destination that will be surrounded by an acre of greenspace and include expansive outdoor seating available year round.

“Dining in the Park and Water Park are key components to the ongoing transformation of National Landing into the capital region’s premier live-work-play destination,” Amy Rice, JBG SMITH’s senior vice president of retail leasing, told Commercial Observer. “These projects will provide National Landing’s growing community of workers, residents and visitors with vibrant new gathering spaces anchored by a fun and eclectic array of food and beverage offerings from world-class operators.”

Additionally, Rice called the setting an “urban oasis,” with green spaces and decades-old trees providing a natural canopy for the area.

“It will be an experience that can’t be replicated anywhere else in the metro area,” Rice said. “While both projects were planned prior to the pandemic, Water Park and Dining in the Park will feel even more impactful and inspirational as we all return to our everyday routines.”

For the leasing strategy at Water Park, JBG SMITH will be looking for the right combination of local favorites, renowned names and up-and-coming culinary talent, according to the company.

“We’re particularly excited about the nine kiosks, which will serve as turnkey incubator spaces for small operators that could lead to larger future commitments,” Rice said. “We see them as a prime opportunity to continue our portfolio-wide mission to amplify minority- and women-owned businesses in particular.”

