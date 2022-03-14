Greek Eatery Molyvos Plans Midtown Return at 402 West 43rd Street

Yamas! After a brief hiatus from serving, Molyvos has signed a lease for a new location to dish up Greek food to new and returning patrons, according to landlord broker Cushman & Wakefield.

Livanos Restaurant Group signed on 3,766 square feet at 402 West 43rd Street between Ninth and 10th avenues, according to C&W. Asking rent was $30,000 per month and C&W declined to disclose the length of the lease.

SEE ALSO: Associated Supermarket Snags 20K SF at Williamsburg Houses

“The space on West 43rd Street was the former home to Esca, a restaurant we frequented and loved, so for us this was a serendipitous find,” Nick Livanos said in a statement. “Molyvos is our hometown in Greece and continuing the namesake of our dad’s place of birth could not be more thrilling for us.”

The family-run eatery previously was housed for the past 25 years at 871 Seventh Avenue, within the Wellington Hotel, but announced at the end of 2021 that Dec. 31 would be its last day.

C&W’s Sean Moran, Patrick O’Rourke and Catherine Merck brokered the deal on behalf of the landlord, Related Companies. Livanos did not have an outside broker.

“Molyvos was attracted to the best-in-class experience and ideal location in the heart of the theater district that 402 West 43rd offered them, allowing this deal to be closed in under 45 days,” Moran said in a statement.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.