Fertility Clinic CCRM Inks 18K-SF Lease at Esplanade at Aventura

CCRM Fertility inked an 18,179-square-foot lease that’s over a decade long at the Esplanade at Aventura development in Aventura, Fla.

The fertility clinic is set to open either late this year or early next year in the mixed-use complex located at 19505 Biscayne Boulevard, adjacent to the popular Aventura Mall. The development is slated to open during this year’s final quarter.

The 12-acre site previously housed the Aventura Mall’s Sears department store. As the retailer faced financial hardships, Sears spun out real estate trust Seritage Growth Properties from its business in 2015.

Following the division, New York-based Seritage Growth Properties built a mixed-use development in Aventura with 215,000 square feet of leasable space for both retail stores and offices.

The development is now approaching 85 percent occupancy with asking rents for offices ranging between $60 and $75 per square foot modified gross, said CBRE’s Gordon Messinger, who represented the landlord.

With the remaining space, the complex can accommodate offices ranging between 2,000 and 17,000 square feet, the broker added.

Other tenants include flexible office provider Industrious, food hall Mixtura Market as well as restaurants Pinstripes, JOEY and Su Japanese.

CCRM Fertility has over 25 locations across the U.S. and Canada. The Aventura outpost marks the company’s first location in Florida.

JLL’s Matthew Goodman and Iker Belauste represented CCRM Fertility in the Aventura lease.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobsever.com.