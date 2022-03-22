Camera Marketplace MPB Expands by 25K SF at Industry City

A photography and video production equipment firm is doubling down at Industry City. MPB — which runs an online marketplace to buy, sell and trade camera equipment — expanded by 25,000 square feet on the Sunset Park, Brooklyn, campus, bringing its presence at Industry City to 44,000 square feet, according to a spokesperson for the development.

The firm first signed a 10-year lease in 2019 for 19,000 square feet of office and warehouse space in Industry City, where asking rents range from $15 to $40 per square foot.

“When we chose Industry City for our North American headquarters, we had no idea that we’d grow out of the space just two years in,” Matt Barker, the CEO of MPB, said in a statement. “The content creation market continues to skyrocket, along with demand for used photo and video equipment. This expansion allows us to provide even more visual storytellers with the platform they need to buy, sell and trade the gear to do their work.”

Jeff Fein, senior vice president of leasing at Industry City, brokered the deal in-house for property owners Jamestown, Belvedere Capital, Cammeby’s International, FBE Limited and Angelo, Gordon & Co., while Chris Salizzoni with Capital Real Estate Advisors NY represented MPB.

“Our ability to respond to urgent growth needs and quick reconfigurations of space is something we take pride in,” Fein said in a statement.

MPB recently gained $70 million in Series D fundraising for its expansion and has since made a slew of ​​executive appointments and new hires. In addition to its Industry City headquarters, MPB has outposts in the United Kingdom and Germany.

RISE Architecture designed MPB’s recently expanded office and warehouse facilities in Industry City’s Building 7 at 67 34th Street. It will also include a production studio for photo, video and podcast content, as well as an events space.

Other media production companies in Industry City include AbelCine, ​​Moda Operandi, Buck Media and The Garage, a robotic video content studio.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.