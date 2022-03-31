Artist Hunt Slonem Leases Entire Building at 595 11th Avenue

This property ain’t big enough for two tenants.

That’s why American painter, sculptor and printmaker Hunt Slonem will be the only one renting 595 11th Avenue after signing a five-year 37,151-square-foot lease, Newmark announced.

The Hell’s Kitchen building was previously occupied by London-based creative marketing firm Mother New York, which decamped to Gowanus, Brooklyn in 2020. Asking rent for the space on 11th Avenue between West 44th and West 45th streets was between $52 and $55 per square foot, according to sources with knowledge of the deal.

Newmark’s Nick Berger represented the landlord, Marin Management, in the negotiations while Carri Lyon of Cushman & Wakefield handled it for the tenant.

“Five hundred and ninety-five 11th Avenue is a one-of-a-kind creative office building perfect for a renowned artist like Hunt Slonem,” Berger said in a statement. “The fact that he chose to relocate to this building from Brooklyn speaks to Manhattan’s continued ability to attract creative tenants.”

C&W did not immediately provide comment on the deal.

This will be a relocation for the 70-year-old painter from his Sunset Park, Brooklyn studio at 14B 53rd Street. Slonem has made a name for himself painting butterflies, rabbits and tropical birds in the Neo-Expressionist style.

Slonem will have access to all three stories of the building, including the basement and the rooftop. The building features above-standard ceiling heights, oversized windows, skylights and a central atrium and staircase leading to the roof deck.

