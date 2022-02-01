Vegan Meal Delivery Services Sakara Life Leases 8K SF in SoHo

Vegan and organic meal delivery service Sakara Life has signed a five-year lease for 8,425 square feet at 10 Crosby Street, according to landlord broker JLL.

With Sakara Life’s relocation and expansion from 580 Broadway, the 35,000-square-foot commercial building at 10 Crosby Street in SoHo, owned by Madison Realty Capital (MRC), is at full capacity as. Asking rent was $79 per square foot.

JLL’s Mitchell Konsker, Dan Turkewitz and Kyle Young represented the landlord in the deal along with MRC’s John Clote. Jason Majlessi and Arash Sadighi, co-founders of Venture Commercial, handled the deal for the tenant.

Venture Commercial declined to comment while Sakara Life did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The property sits at the center of one of the city’s most sought-after neighborhoods and we can’t think of a more exciting tenant to add to our diverse and creative community,” Clote said.

Turkewitz described 10 Crosby as an attractive boutique office property that provides a dynamic work environment after improvements from the landlord in a destination neighborhood. Recent upgrades made to the building include lobby renovations, wireless entry systems, tenant-controlled HVAC systems and a new elevator.

Also in the building is private equity firm MiddleGround Capital, a Kentucky-based firm that signed a 10-year lease for 8,425 square feet in September 2020, as reported by Commercial Observer.

Sakara Life specializes in providing clients with deliveries of vegan meals, snacks and supplements.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.