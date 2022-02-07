The Scooter Shop Relocating to Baltimore County

Mobility equipment provider The Scooter Shop has signed a 2,500-square-foot lease at a retail center in the Perry Hall section of Baltimore County.

American Management owns the 12,000-square-foot retail center at 9810 Belair Road.

The Scooter Shop offers a variety of travel mobility scooters, power wheelchairs, manual wheelchairs, power lift recliners and other durable medical equipment. The business is relocating from its showroom and corporate headquarters at 6360 S. Hanover Road in Elkridge, Md., where it currently leases 3,000 square feet.

“We expanded into Baltimore County at the 9810 Belair Road location to cover Baltimore County, Harford County, Cecil County, Southern Pennsylvania and Western Delaware,” Jim Luttrell, owner of The Scooter Shop, told Commercial Observer. “There is not enough support for seniors in these areas who require mobility equipment.”

The property is located at the intersection of Belair Road and Honeygo Boulevard, with more than 51,000 people residing within a three-mile radius with an average household population approaching $115,000, according to Kate Jordan, principal of Lee & Associates-Maryland, who represented the tenant in the deal.

“I assumed that Lee & Associates would bring me choices similar to my industrial building in Elkridge, and was surprised when our first stop was a retail venue with tremendous roadside visibility,” Luttrell said. “The space provided the large showroom I was looking for because the intent is for customers to see the product in person and take it home immediately.”

Other tenants in the retail center include CVS Pharmacy and Family Pet Hospital.

“The lines between retail center and flex and [research and development] space are becoming increasingly blurred as users typically reserved for one product type are now successfully operating in both environments,” Jordan said. “The medical sector is particularly booming and in need of space near its customers, and The Scooter Shop is an example of this.”

Joining Jordan on the deal was Marley Welsh, Lee & Associates-Maryland’s vice president. Joe Mekulski and Alex Shearer of KLNB represented the landlord in the lease. The rent was not disclosed.

Requests for comment from the brokers and landlord were not immediately returned.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.