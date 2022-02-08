Trendy Boxing Gym Rumble Begins Florida Expansion in South Beach

Boxing gym Rumble is coming to the Sunshine State with plans to open five studios, starting in Miami Beach.

The trendy gym chain offers 45-minute boxing-based workout classes for over $30 a session. The first studio launched in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood in 2016, the brainchild of Eugene Remm, co-founder of hospitality company EMM Group; Andy Stenzler, co-founder of Kidville, 13-time Ironman Anthony DiMarco, as well as former Barry’s instructor Noah Neiman, according to the New York Post.

In Miami’s South Beach, the fitness company signed a 10-year lease at 17 West for 2,631 square feet, INHOUSE COMMERCIAL’s Jared Robins, who represented the landlord, told Commercial Observer. The studio is slated to open this year.

The mixed-use property, located at 1698 Alton Road along 17th Street, is also home to a Trader Joe’s outpost and dermatology studio Laser Away. The owner — Turnberry Associates, which also owns the massive Aventura Mall — completed the 185,388-square-foot building in 2019.

A representative for Rumble and the broker who represented the company, Irma Figueroa of Comras Company, did not respond to requests for comment. Newmark’s John Ellis, who declined to comment, represented Turnberry Associates with Robins.

Rumble has an additional four studios in the works across South Florida — in North Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton — and another in St. John’s, near Jacksonville, per its website. All locations are expected to open soon, the website indicates.

