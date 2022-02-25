Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Brand Opening First NYC Store in Brooklyn

Rihanna’s lingerie store Savage X Fenty will open its first-ever New York City outpost in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

The star-powered underwear retailer inked a 10-year deal for the Triangle Building at 182 Flatbush Avenue, near Barclays Center, Women’s Wear Daily first reported. Asking rent was $750,000 per year for the full-building lease, according to a source familiar with the deal.

SEE ALSO: Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic Expands and Relocates Arlington Office

Savage X Fenty closed on the lease in early February and will begin construction on the three-floor space immediately, according to the source. The Park Slope store will be the retailer’s largest physical outpost and first free-standing store, WWD reported.

The brick building’s exterior will be branded to reflect its new tenant, the source said. Family-owned business Hidrock Properties, which owns the property after purchasing it for $7 million in 2019, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lease.

Compass’ Ralph Hanan and Brett Weinblatt represented Hidrock in the deal. Lantern Real Estate’s Matthew Seigel handled it for Savage X Fenty. Seigel did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Hanan declined to comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.