Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Brand Opening First NYC Store in Brooklyn

By February 25, 2022 4:31 pm
Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Linda Fargo celebrate the launch of FENTY at Bergdorf Goodman at Bergdorf Goodman on Feb. 7, 2020 in New York City.
Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Linda Fargo celebrate the launch of FENTY at Bergdorf Goodman at Bergdorf Goodman on Feb. 7, 2020 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman

Rihanna’s lingerie store Savage X Fenty will open its first-ever New York City outpost in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

The star-powered underwear retailer inked a 10-year deal for the Triangle Building at 182 Flatbush Avenue, near Barclays Center, Women’s Wear Daily first reported. Asking rent was $750,000 per year for the full-building lease, according to a source familiar with the deal.

Savage X Fenty closed on the lease in early February and will begin construction on the three-floor space immediately, according to the source. The Park Slope store will be the retailer’s largest physical outpost and first free-standing store, WWD reported. 

The brick building’s exterior will be branded to reflect its new tenant, the source said. Family-owned business Hidrock Properties, which owns the property after purchasing it for $7 million in 2019, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lease. 

CompassRalph Hanan and Brett Weinblatt represented Hidrock in the deal. Lantern Real Estate’s Matthew Seigel handled it for Savage X Fenty. Seigel did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Hanan declined to comment. 

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.

