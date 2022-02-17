Telecom Infrastructure Firm Castle Heads to Herald Square

Communications infrastructure provider Crown Castle is taking 24,151 square feet at 1359 Broadway, according to landlord Empire State Realty Trust.

The installer and owner of cell towers and fiber optic cables inked a deal for the entire floor in the 22-story building between West 36th and West 37th streets, just north of Herald Square. An ESRT spokesperson did not comment on the asking rent or the length of the lease.

Crown Castle, which is also a publicly traded real estate investment trust, already has offices in the Financial District, the Meatpacking District and Flushing, Queens.

The infrastructure conglomerate will join office tenants like Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Transit Wireless and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority in the 456,000-square-foot building, which hosts Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, Starbucks and Fresh & Co. in its ground-floor retail spaces.

“We continue to see a flight to quality by tenants who want long-term leases in modernized, healthy workplaces with the latest technologies in indoor environmental quality,” said Thomas Durels, the executive vice president for real estate at ESRT. “Crown Castle is a welcome addition to our quality ESRT tenant roster.”

Reid Longley of Colliers handled the deal for Crown Castle. The landlord was represented in-house by Shanae Ursini and Ryan Kass, and by Paul Amrich, Emily Chabrier, Neil King and Meghan Allen of CBRE. Spokespeople for CBRE and Colliers did not immediately return requests for comment.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.