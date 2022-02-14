John Gallagher — who previously worked at Cushman & Wakefield and Cassidy Turley — has taken on the role of executive managing director and New York City market leader for Colliers, helping the firm beef up its talent pool in the five boroughs, Commercial Observer has learned.

Gallagher’s latest work has been with global IT solutions provider Connection where he has been a senior business development manager for nearly 10 years.

Gallagher has 17 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry, previously serving as managing director of brokerage services at Cassidy Turley and director of brokerage services at C&W, Colliers said.

“Colliers has built an amazing team in New York and in other leading commercial real estate markets around the world by emphasizing collaboration and encouraging entrepreneurial thinking,” David Amsterdam, president of the northeast region at Colliers, said in a statement. “Over the course of his career, John has consistently recruited and mentored top talent and we are confident he will continue to add and develop the types of enterprising professionals that have become synonymous with the Colliers global brand.”

Colliers has an annual revenue of about $4.1 billion and manages more than $50 billion of assets across 64 countries and with 17,000 employees. But it appears to be aiming for an expanded footprint in New York City as the commercial real estate market in Manhattan shape-shifts as a result of the pandemic and the ensuing flight to quality by firms looking to position their portfolios for success.

“The Colliers model, which is built on innovative thinking and collaboration, is unique in this business,” Gallagher said in a statement.”We will rely on the culture that the talented Colliers leadership team has fostered to expand our business lines, attract accomplished and like-minded professionals to the firm, and continue to ensure exceptional outcomes for our clients.”

Colliers would not provide specifics on its strategy to boost its New York City operations.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.